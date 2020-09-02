The rise to the top 100 is due to a special case of doping by a Chilean player.

Emil Rose Mountain The ATP Ranking will remain on the rise as he wins his first round of the US Open tennis match Aljaž Bedeneä against.

Taking a five-round battle can elevate Ruusuvuori to the top 90, although it is impossible to calculate a more precise ranking when the tournament is still in its infancy. Ruusuvuori’s winning numbers were recorded 6–3, 3–6, 6–1, 4–6, 6–1.

Financially, winning the opening round was very significant. From the second round of the US Open, the player’s $ 100,000, or about 84,000 euros, will click into their tournament cash. The prize pool is the largest in Ruusuvuori’s career so far.

The achieved pot goes to the top of Ruusuvuori’s achievements. ATP points in the second round place brought 45 and a potential victory for Norway Casper from Powder would increase the score to 90.

Winning the challenger tournament has brought Ruusuvuori bigger points than 45, but the prize money distributed in them remains a fraction of the cash from grand slam tournaments.

Rose lining got its ranking on the upward spiral as soon as international tennis resumed after a long coronavirus break.

It was first reported that he was hurt from one notch to 101st out of 100. Just passing the qualifiers for the Cincinnati Masters tournament in New York and winning the first round lifted him to 92nd.

The actual rise to a hundred was special. Chile Nicolas Jarry suffered from doping last November during the Davis Cup. Ligandrol and stanazole, which are on the list of banned substances, were found in his urine sample.

Jarry, 24, was banned from playing for 11 months in mid-January and officially confirmed in April. Jarry explained that the substances have come from vitamins bought from Brazil and sold in general stores. The International Tennis Federation, ITF, accepted the explanation and brought forward Jarry’s ban to start in December, but he still lost all of his ATP points except from last year’s US Open for the same 10 surfaces.

The ATP Ranking had been frozen during the coronavirus break, and when the Ranking opened on August 24, Rose Mountain jumped one place to one hundred. Jarry was in 89th place before his doping cart and dropped to 977th place. He is allowed to return to Kent in mid-November.

Rose Mountain and Norway’s Casper Ruud will face off in the second round of the US Open on Thursday. Eurosport and Dplay and Veikkaus-tv show matches.