Emil Ruusuvuori has lost to Tallon Griekspoor three times this year.

Emil Rose Mountain The ATP comeback tournament in Stockholm ended in the second round. The Finn lost to the number one player from Holland on Wednesday Tallon to Griekspoor batch 6–7, 4–6.

The two met already for the third time this year. The Dutchman has won each time, including in the Davis Cup group stage in September.

Before the Stockholm tournament, Ruusuvuori had last played on the ATP tour in August.

Doubles in the second round we will see the Finnish color, when Harri Heliövaaran and Patrik Niklas-Salminen the first joint match at the tennis ATP level brought victory late on Tuesday. The duo defeated the Brazilians in doubles Marcelo Demoliner and By Rafael Matos 6–3, 6–4.

The next opponent of the Finnish duo is the Indian-British pair Yuki Bhambri / Julian Cash.