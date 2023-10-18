Wednesday, October 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | The number one player from Holland covered Ruusuvuori again

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | The number one player from Holland covered Ruusuvuori again

Emil Ruusuvuori has lost to Tallon Griekspoor three times this year.

Emil Rose Mountain The ATP comeback tournament in Stockholm ended in the second round. The Finn lost to the number one player from Holland on Wednesday Tallon to Griekspoor batch 6–7, 4–6.

The two met already for the third time this year. The Dutchman has won each time, including in the Davis Cup group stage in September.

Before the Stockholm tournament, Ruusuvuori had last played on the ATP tour in August.

Doubles in the second round we will see the Finnish color, when Harri Heliövaaran and Patrik Niklas-Salminen the first joint match at the tennis ATP level brought victory late on Tuesday. The duo defeated the Brazilians in doubles Marcelo Demoliner and By Rafael Matos 6–3, 6–4.

The next opponent of the Finnish duo is the Indian-British pair Yuki Bhambri / Julian Cash.

#Tennis #number #player #Holland #covered #Ruusuvuori

See also  Three dead in a housing estate - is there a dispute among neighbors escalating?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How to repel rainwater from rearview mirrors in a simple way: you only need toothpaste

How to repel rainwater from rearview mirrors in a simple way: you only need toothpaste

Recommended

No Result
View All Result