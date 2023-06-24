Tennis | The number one name in Swedish tennis refused the home tournament: “They can shove their money in the back”

Mikael Ymer is not going to play in Båstad in July.

24.6. 17:12

Tennis ranked 63rd as the best Swede in the men’s world rankings Mikael Ymer24, became a topic of conversation in blue and yellow tennis circles during Midsummer.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen told that Ymer refused to play in the Swedish Open organized in Båstad with quite colorful turns of phrase.

“Christopher Hult and his team can push their money to the rear,” Ymer told the tennis website For Tennisportalen.

Hult is the leader of the tournament to be played in July. He told Expressen that he was disappointed by the tennis star’s sharp comments.

“A sad statement considering all the support that Mikael Ymer has received over the years, both through wild cards and financial support,” Hult wrote.

Aftonbladet asked Hult what could be the reason for Ymer’s bitter statement.

“I really do not know. As far as I know, there are no conflicts between us. You yourselves know how he has spoken before. Sometimes you wonder if he thinks about anything before he opens his mouth,” Hult replied.

Around told For Tennisportalen last year at the time of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, why is the tournament played in Finland not interesting.

“The reason why I don’t play in Båstad is the same as why Zlatan Ibrahimović not playing in Allsvenskan”, Ymer said at the time.

Competition Manager Magnus Norman told Expressen that the organizers had made Ymer a financial offer to participate in the tournament.

“It’s true that Båstad offered me a lot of money this year. I was shocked to see the check, but my voice and honesty are not for sale,” said Ymer.

According to Hult, the organizers will not close the door to Ymeri to the tournament, but he is welcome to attend in the coming years if he so wishes.

His participation for the men’s singles of the tournament starting on July 10 are already have ensured for example Norway Casper Ruud and Finland Emil Ruusuvuori.

Among others, Mikael Ymer’s older brother has received a wild card into the tournament Elias Ymer and a tennis legend Björn Borg son Leo Borg.