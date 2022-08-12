Tennis | The Norwegian star received a warning for a misused bathroom break at the Montreal Open

Casper Ruud asked for a bathroom break to change his clothes, but missed going to the bathroom.

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud asked the umpire for a break to change clothes at the end of the first set at the Montreal Open on Thursday. It was granted and he went to change his clothes and came back to the field.

After the player returns, the referee Fergus Murphy warned him of the mistake. Among other things, a Swedish newspaper reported on the matter Aftonbladet and a British magazine Express.

Ruud had asked for a bathroom break, but had not gone to the bathroom during the break. According to the judge, in addition to changing clothes, Ruud should also have gone to the toilet so that the break would have been used properly.

“The rule falls within the scope of the toilet break rule. You can change your clothes, but you have to go to the bathroom when you say you’re going to go to the bathroom.”

“If you ask for it and you don’t do it, I have to warn you,” the referee told the player, according to Aftonbladet.

of ATP according to the rules, players get a maximum of one three-minute bathroom break per match. If necessary, players can take an additional two-minute break to change clothes, but the change can only be made during a toilet break.

Ruud received a warning, but won the match against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agutia against in chapters 6–7, 7–6, 6–4.

Tennis there are rules in use in the district, which sometimes arouse discussion. For example, Wimbledon’s white dress code has occasionally sparked opposition.

The rules of the tournament state that “players must wear a tennis outfit that is almost entirely white”. This also applies to arriving at the field.

For example Nick Kyrgios broke Wimbledon’s dress code in July by walking into his fourth-round match in garish red shoes and a cap.

Some female players have also criticized the white outfit because it can stress during menstruation.