Netflix released a series about young tennis stars. Surprisingly, none of them were successful in the Australian Open tennis tournament.

And not none saved. It’s about Agatha Christie from a crime novel, but the sentence in its own way also tells about the “Netflix stars” of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Netflix recently released the first five episodes of the documentary series Break Point, about the future stars of tennis who are believed to be on the rise Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer’s, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams from shadow to stardom.

At least the current grand slam tournament is not the place where this would happen.

About the players appearing in the Break Point series Felix Auger Alias was the last one still involved in singles. He was eliminated in the fourth round, so none even made it to the quarterfinals.

There are “Netflix stars” who have fallen in the past Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Ons Jabeur and Thanasi Kokkinakis. In addition Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic and Paula Badosa did not participate in the tournament due to injuries.

From a Canadian Auger-Aliassime was asked if it was the Netflix curse.

“I thought it was fun. I do not know. I don’t think there’s a connection here,” Auger-Aliassime laughed CNNaccording to

“Perhaps the players who lost felt a connection in some way. Maybe not after all. I don’t think it had anything to do with it. It’s funny how things turn out sometimes.”

Anyway, the topic NetflixCurse has been trending on Twitter. When Auger-Aliassime was dropped, several took to Twitter to write: “The Netflix curse is now complete.”

Netflix also took part in the discussion, when two more players appearing in the series were in the Australian Open in the future: “To clarify: this is pure coincidence.”