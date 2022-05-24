Tennis | The main theme of the French Open is Wimbledon, which is experiencing a loss of players – however, the prize money is attractive

Naomi Osaka, among others, is missing Wimbledon.

Tennis Russia ranks second on the world list Daniil Medvedev survived the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, but was not seen at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in June-July.

Wimbledon has become the main topic in Paris, as Medvedev and other Russian and also Belarusian players have been expelled from the London tournament due to the Russian offensive war.

In return, the professional tennis umbrella organizations ATP and WTA deprived Wimbledon of ranking points.

As there are no points to be awarded, there will be players left out of the tournament. Former number one on the women’s list Naomi Osaka has already announced that he will not be taking part in the Wimbledon tournament. Also the French Open in 2017 won the Latvian Yelena Ostapenko is strongly considering omitting Wimbledon.

Instead Wimbledon defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic intends to participate even if he leaves 2,000 ATPs. According to Djokovic, everyone will lose because of the solutions made.

French Benoit Paire however, put into words the reason why several players will still be attending Wimbledon this year as well.

“I’m going there to get my prize money like I would in screening tournaments,” Paire said.

“ATP should defend the majority of players, not four or five players.”

Canadian Denis Shapovalovin thought that a better solution would have been available.

“This should have been done differently, maybe 50 percent [rankingpisteistä olisi jaettu]as ever before. ”

The biggest loser in the women’s singles at Wimbledon is the Czech Republic Karolina Pliskovawho lose a thousand points from last year’s second place finish. Last year’s winner Ashleigh Barty ended his tennis career earlier this year.

Pliskova would also support 50 percent of the points catch, but she also participates in Wimbledon.

“If you like the sport, go there and play.”