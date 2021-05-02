Sunday, May 2, 2021
Tennis | The Madrid Masters tournament saw a tremendous overtaking in the direction of the backstroke

May 2, 2021
Marton Fucsovics ’star moment hit the early stages of the match.

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics performed quite a punch on Sunday in the opening round of the Madrid Masters tournament.

Opponent of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik placed the ball on the back of the net over Fucsovics, but the Hungarian ran after the ball and hit straight from the back towards the field, the ball whistled along the line to the backfield and Bublik could not help but be amazed.

ATP-tour posted a video of the situation on Twitter: “Beat the candidate of the year:”

However, the hit made early in the match did not push Fucsovics further, as Bublik took the match 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Fucsovics has an ATP ranking of 39th and Bublik 43rd.

