Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Tennis | The loss also made Ruusuvuori satisfied: “When you look at this mass season, you have to be positive”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
World Europe
The main event of the French Open will begin in Paris on May 22nd.

10.5. 20:56

Tennis player Emil Rose Mountain got a surprise opportunity in the main series of the ATP Masters tournament in Rome after his qualifying loss, but the Finn bowed to a strong mass player in Chile in the second round match Cristian Garinille 4–6, 4–6.

Garin broke the Finnish pass twice in both innings and took the match in less than two hours.

Rose Mountain lost little to Argentina in the tournament qualifiers on Sunday Sebastian Baezille. However, the Finn got straight to the second round of the main series from Lucky loser when the Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the race.

“Of course it was nice to have another job. The qualifying final and this match were just fine. When you look at this mass season, you can be positive if you compare it to the last season, ”said Ruusuvuori, who has played a lot of matches in recent weeks.

The main event of the French Open will begin in Paris on May 22nd. The 61st place on the world list, Rose Mountain, will be heading to the ATP tournament in Geneva or Lyon.

