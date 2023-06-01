Tennis | The Kosovo Olympic Committee demands a punishment for Djokovic’s provocative message

The Kosovo Olympic Committee and the Kosovo Tennis Federation have demanded that international sports organizations take disciplinary action against Djokovic.

of Kosovo the olympic committee asked the international olympic committee on wednesday to initiate disciplinary measures against the serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic against, says news agency AFP.

After his victory at the French Open, Djokovic wrote on the camera lens “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence”.

A spokesman for the Kosovo Olympic Committee told AFP that Djokovic was stoking political tensions.

In a letter to the IOC, the Kosovo Olympic Committee wrote that Djokovic violated the principles of impartiality in the Olympic Charter. President of the Kosovo Olympic Committee Ismet Krasniqi asked the IOC to initiate disciplinary action against Djokovic.

“Such behavior cannot be accepted, as it is a dangerous example of using sports for political messages, agendas and propaganda,” Krasniq was quoted as saying in the letter.

Djokovic defended his message in the Serbian media, saying that Kosovo is “our cradle, our fortress”.

The International Tennis Federation said it had received a request from the Kosovo Tennis Federation to punish Djokovic.

The International Tennis Federation noted that political statements are not prohibited at Grand Slam tournaments.

More than 30 NATO peacekeepers and more than 50 Serbian protesters have been injured in the clashes in northern Kosovo. Demonstrators are protesting newly elected ethnic Albanian mayors.