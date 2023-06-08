Tennis | The Japanese player, who was “unfairly” rejected in the doubles, celebrated his second title

Japan’s Miyu Kato and her German partner Tim Pütz won the mixed doubles championship at the French Open.

of Japan Miyu from Kato became tennis’ grand slam French Open winner on Thursday, four days after being disqualified in the doubles match after the ball hit the ball girl. Kato and his German couple Tim Pütz beat Canada in the mixed doubles final by Bianca Andreescu and Australia by Michael Venus 4–6, 6–4, 10–6.

Kato, 28, and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi was disqualified with a loud commotion from the women’s doubles, when the ball hit by Kato accidentally hit the ball girl.

Kato received a warning for the incident at first, but in the end the couple was rejected by the decision of the match supervisor who was called to the field.

“The last few days have been mentally heavy when I was unfairly rejected in the doubles game. Thanks to all the players who have supported me with their messages. I used the positive energy from them today. Now I hope that my rejection appeal will be accepted so that I can get my prize money, ranking points and reputation back,” Kato stated.