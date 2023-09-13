Tennis | The historic tournament started with a giant surprise for Finland, but the victory of the struggle went to the Netherlands in the end

Otto Virtanen beat Botic van de Zandschulp as Finland started the Davis Cup finals. However, Holland defeated Finland 2–1.

Netherlands beat Finland 2–1 in the finals of the tennis Davis Cup in Croatia.

Finland’s historic career began with a surprise, when the 125th in the world list Otto Virtanen knocked out a clear pre-favourite Botic van de Zandschulpin 7–6 (7–0), 6–4. The Dutchman is ranked 68th in the world.

In the match between the countries’ number one players Emil Ruusuvuori however, yielded Tallon to Griekspoor batch 6–7 (7–9), 3–6.

Holland’s victory was completed in the doubles match, where Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop hit Harri Heliövaaran and Patrik Niklas-Salminen set 6–4, 6–7 (5–7), 6–3. Ruusuvuori was supposed to play alongside the recent grand slam winner, but he was replaced by Niklas-Salmi just moments before the match.

“In the doubles, the boys fought well. We hung on in the match, but the Dutch were a bit more even team. You can’t complain about luck,” commented the captain of the Finnish team Jarkko Nieminen.

The Finnish team arrived at the post-match press conference naturally down, but captain Nieminen expressed faith in the future.

“I am extremely proud of the team. We showed that we are here to win matches. It’s a real shame that we left the field as losers, but that’s sports. We still have a chance to advance from the group.”

Finland’s work continues from the end of the week, when the home team faces Croatia on Friday and the United States on Saturday. The two best in the group advance to the next round.

The promontory anticipate On the website of the tennis associationthat we will not see long ball rallies in the first Davis Cup final tournament in the history of Finland.

Two things would play an important role on a fast and low-bouncing platform: the pass and the shot after the pass.

Those were the things Otto Virtanen mastered perfectly in Croatia’s afternoon against Botic van de Zandschulp.

“Unbelievable feeling. It’s unbelievable to be here and represent Finland,” Virtanen said after the match.

“Certainly one of the best games of my career. I think my level remained high throughout the match, and I didn’t have any big dips.”

Captain Jarkko Nieminen had a smile on his face while watching Otto Virtanen’s shots.

Botic van de Zandschulp suffered a defeat despite his position as a clear pre-favourite.

In the opening set the serve of both players worked so convincingly that the decision stretched to a tiebreak. Virtanen raised his level in the decider: Excellent success at the net was the last nail that broke the backbone of the Dutchman, who is ranked 68th in the world. The tiebreak was a crushing 7–0 for the Finn.

The second batch also started under the command of a Finn.

The hard-serving Virtanen seemed to be at home with the fast platform, while van de Zandschulp kept spinning his head more and more. The Finn grabbed a valuable break at the beginning of the second set, which was enough until the end.

“Right after the first training sessions, we were satisfied with the kind of field that has been built here. This suits us very well.”

Series of matches continued with the meeting between Ruusuvuori and Griekspoor. It was a match between the number one players of their countries: Griekspoor’s ranking in the men’s singles world list is 24th and Ruusuvuoren’s 57th.

Ruusuvuori was not able to repeat Virtanen’s surprise, but the result was a loss in sets 6–7 (7–9), 3–6.

In the opening set, the Dutchman took a 5–4 lead with a pass break. Ruusuvuori broke his opponent’s pass right after, and in the end the set narrowly went to Griekspoor in the tie break.

“It was a really tight first set and the set win was quite close,” Ruusuvuori summarized.

In the second set, Griekspoor took a 4–1 lead, and the Finnish player was unable to respond. Ruusuvuori returned to matches after a few weeks break caused by illness. He admitted that the game break was visible on Tuesday.

“We went up and down a bit. It was hard to keep the focus all the time and maintain the physicality. Quite an okay match after such a long match break,” Ruusuvuori said.

Finnish supporters made up the majority of the audience.

Conditions did not honor Finland’s historical achievement in a competitive sport.

The old and shabby indoor hall, which serves as a game arena, can accommodate thousands of spectators, but visually estimated there were a few hundred spectators. More than half of the audience were Finns.