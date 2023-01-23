Tennis | The high drama ended with a real ball of luck at the Australian Open

Russia’s Andrei Rublev advanced to the quarterfinals after knocking out Denmark’s Holger Rune in a five-set battle.

Russian Andrei Rublev showed his resilience as he advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Monday.

Rublev, who is sixth in the tennis ATP list, overthrew Denmark Holger Runen (ATP-10) in the set 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 4–6, 7–6 and especially in the fifth set showed quite a will to fight.

Rune already led the final set 5–2, and he had two match points on Rublev’s pass. However, Rublev took care of them, broke the Danish pass and got back into the fight for the win.

The set progressed to tiebreaker, which seemed to be completely Rune’s show. At his best, he already led 5–0, 6–2 and 7–3, but Rublev didn’t give up.

The fifth the break game of the set, unlike other sets, is played to ten points, and Rublev used that strawman. He won no less than six points in a row and took a 9–7 lead.

However, two match points did not bring a result. Rune saved the second with a great passing shot, while Rublev had all the tricks in his hands in his net shot.

With his second pass, Rublev got a third match point, and that’s when luck came into play.

Rune passed to Rublev’s wrist, and his return shot hit the net tape so hard that the ball fell right at the foot of the net on the Dane’s side.

The racket fell from Rune’s hand in shock, and Rublev fell onto his back, burying his face in his hands.

After a while, he gestured to apologize for his lucky winning shot and ran to the net to thank Rune for the match.

“I wouldn’t call this a roller coaster. This is like putting a gun to the temple, it’s more carefree on a roller coaster,” Rublev commented after the match, which lasted more than three and a half hours, was interrupted.

“Before, I couldn’t win such matches. It’s hard to find words, I’m just shaking.”

Rublev will face the winner Serbia in the quarterfinals Novak Djokovic and Australia by Alex de Minaur encounter. Rublev knocked out Finland in the second round of the tournament Emil Ruusuvuoren.

On Monday, the United States also claimed their place in the quarterfinals Ben Sheltonwho overthrew his countryman by JJ Wolf set 6–7, 6–2, 6–7, 7–6, 6–2 . 20-year-old Shelton is ranked 89th in the world.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka took a quarter-final spot in women’s singles, while Switzerland Belinda Bencic fell 7–5, 6–2.

Sabalenka has been at the top of the women’s singles game for years, but the grand slam victory has eluded her in previous attempts.

There is a perfect chance for the championship in Australia. In the semifinals, Belarus will face Croatia By Donna Vekicand in the semi-final the opponent would be either the Czech Karolina Pliskova or the Pole Magda Linette.

The Belarusian has recently developed especially his mental side.

“It has taken me some time to understand that negative emotions do not help on the field. You just have to stay strong on the field and do everything you can,” Sabalenka, ranked fifth, said.