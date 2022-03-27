Tennis | The former top player shows in a video how a tennis racket is “safely” thrown to the ground and the ball is shot in the stands

Roddick’s advice is necessary for many of today’s top players.

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios threw his racket to the ground last week so that it bounced towards the ball boy. Novak Djokovic has hit the ball towards the line referee.

Several other similar nonsense has taken place.

Now a former top player and winner of the 2003 US Open, among other things Andy Roddick has posted a video on Twitter in which he guides you through orthodox racketing and ball whipping.

“Throw the racket straight to the ground. It doesn’t fly anywhere and doesn’t hit anyone, ”Roddick instructs.

The essential thing is that the racket is not thrown into the ground frame above but horizontally.

What about hitting the ball?

“When you hit it in your anger, hit it [pallo] high, so it doesn’t hit anyone drastically, ”Roddick advises.

Finally, Roddick still shows how not to be done and, among other things, the racket flies through a tree into the woods. Roddick says during his own career, he received one penalty for throwing a racket.

The video has been viewed 1.6 million times.

