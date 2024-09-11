Tennis | The Finnish skier’s fans are confusing in Manchester: “Everything doesn’t always have to be so serious”

Tennis|Finns have proven to be a reasonably good audience, says Tero Vehkamäki, a member of Ristomatti Hakola’s supporters group.

What a miracle is happening in Manchester!

The opening match of the group stage of the final Davis Cup tennis tournament between Great Britain and Finland is underway.

And right away, a tennis fan who is a seasoned skier meets me in the stands Cross mat Hakolan to the Finnish flag decorated with a picture.

What exactly is it about?

To the ticket dressed Tero Vehkamäki has known Hakola for 13 years. They are both from Kankaanpää.

At first, Vehkamäki went to encourage Hakola in national and international prestigious ski competitions up to the Olympics in South Korea.

“We play a lot of tennis with Risto, especially after the ski season. Enthusiasm for tennis is behind this ticket,” says Vehkamäki.

“Me, Risto and his father have always tried to bring something fun to the events in skiing. Everything doesn’t always have to be so serious,” Vehkamäki explains the reason for the flag that stands out.

Finnish supporter based on experience, Davis Cups are carnival-like events, especially in the finals. They are nice to shout and raise the mood in a different style than, for example, on the tennis ATP tour.

“The British are quite restrained here. Things were tough in Split, Croatia last year. There was shouting until the very last moment. The hall was full of policemen who took supporters out of there,” says Vehkamäki.

in Manchester Otto Virtanen and an estimated 300 Finnish tennis fans follow the partners’ performances. Finland will play in Manchester without its number one player Emil Ruusuvuortawho suffers from overexertion.

However, he is with the team to encourage and inspire.

Otto Virtanen is Finland’s number one singles player in the Davis Cup. He lost his match to England’s Billy Harris.

Hakola’s supporters are small, but loud. With Vehkamäki in Manchester are Tuomas Ketonen and Markus Kytöharju.

The Finns also attract attention in the British audience with their colorful clothing.

The people of Espoo I guess Bono and his son Joel have made following the Davis Cup around Europe a father-son activity.

The Esport hall at home corners has helped generate enthusiasm.

“The aim is to go to all three games here in Manchester. However, we only bought tickets for this first one. The games are played in the middle of the day, so against Argentina and Canada you should get tickets on the spot,” says Kai Bono.

“ “It was tough going in Split, Croatia last year. There was shouting until the very last moment.”

The organizers, who promised a disco atmosphere, did their best when the DJ was already wilding the crowd at noon before the matches started.

Captain Jarkko Nieminen The Finnish team stepped on the field Darude Sandstorm roaring. Of course, Great Britain was welcomed to the field by a song by the Manchester band Oasis, who are making their comeback.

The start of the matches at 1 pm local time means, however, that the home crowd has been filled with a lot of senior citizens. The number of spectators for today’s matches is 6,400. The Finns have responded to the shouting more.

“Noni Otto! Dear Otto!” shouts are heard from Otto Virta, a Brit Billy Harris against in the second singles match of the day. However, Harris takes a close fight in the end and it starts the party in Manchester.

They sit near the front row Henri Mammi and Jari Mäkijärvi are big consumers of tennis. Tennis has taken Mäkijärvi to places like Egypt and Tunisia.

“It can be quite noisy here even during the pass. For example, in Spain there was a similar chant in the audience as in a football match. That is the difference between the Davis Cup and other tennis tournaments,” says Mäkijärvi.

Harri Heliövaara is the leader of the Finnish doubles. Picture from May of the Davis Cup match against Portugal.

Finnish Easter pudding arrived on a Wednesday morning flight to Manchester. According to him, the plane was full of tennis fans.

Parivaljako’s plan is to also enjoy two other strong British sports during the rest of the week.

They head to the golf course themselves to play and Saturday is Liverpool’s Premier League match at Anfield against Nottingham Forest.

Many supporters have moderate expectations for Finland’s achievements. However, when the national teams meet, the Davis cup is much more than just the matches on the court. The Finnish fans are going to enjoy the trip no matter what happens.

“On paper, we are weaker against all these opponents. Otto Virtanen can beat anyone on a good day and we have a chance in fours, concludes Mäkijärvi.

Britain already secured victory over Finland in the singles matches. Britain won both singles matches, so Finland cannot win again.

Eero Vasa lost To Daniel Evans as 6–7 (3–7), 2–6 and Otto Virtanen lost to Billy Harris 4–6, 6–7 (4–7).