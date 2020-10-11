Upgrade
Tennis | The final of the French Open was a celebration of Rafael Nadal – the Spaniard was the second male player to win 20 grand slam tournaments

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
Spanish Rafael Nadal achieved his 20th-ranked 20th place in tennis grand slam tournaments on Sunday.

Nadal, second on the world rankings, defeated Serbian in the final of the French Open Novak oviokovićin erin 6–0, 6–2, 7–5.

Nadal ended the match against number one on the world list for an ace pass. The 34-year-old mass field specialist has now won the French Open as many as 13 times.

Although Nadal got up from the Swiss Roger Federerin alongside the number of grand slam tournament wins, was a purely won opening round for him a rarity.

Nadal has only been able to win a 6-0 set once in his winning grand slam finals. This happened in June 2008 in Paris when Nadal overthrew Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

The news is updated.

