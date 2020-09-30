The fighter rushed to assist the passenger plane.

French the fighter plane broke the sound barrier near Paris on Wednesday as it rushed to escort a passenger plane that had lost contact with air traffic control.

The supersonic echo echoed through Paris and its suburbs, the Ministry of Defense was told by news agency Reuters.

The bang caused many to call the emergency number. The tennis open in France was also suspended for a moment.

The army representative Stephane Spetin according to the fighter had permission to break the sound barrier in order to get to the passenger plane.

The supersonic bang occurred at an altitude of ten kilometers east of Paris. The passenger plane got in touch with air traffic control just a moment after the bang.

French in the open on Wednesday victoriously played, among other things Rafael Nadal and Elina Svitolina.