Tennis | The feed bounced surprisingly through the pole into the box at the Sydney ATP

In the match, Andy Murray faced Nikoloz Basilashvilin.

Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili made a really special entry at the Sydney ATP. The feed first hit the net ribbon, from where it bounced into the net pole and then into the feed box. Basilashvili was given a chance to change things around.

Basilashvili faced former world list number one in the match, the British Andy Murrayn, who won 6–7 (4–7), 7–6 (7–3), 6–3. The match lasted three hours and 15 minutes.

Murray will advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Murray himself surprised his opponent in the ATP tournament last October with a low pass.