Spain’s Carloz Alcatraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic are both one match away from the Wimbledon final.

News agency According to AFP, the number one in the world list Carlos Alcatraz20, father described the tournament’s pre-favorite Novak Djokovic36, training at Wimbledon.

Alcatraz admitted at a press conference that the rumors are likely true.

“My father is a big tennis fan,” said Alcatraz.

Reporters and a limited number of fans have access to Wimbledon’s practice courts, reports the US news media AP. There are no visual barriers between the courts, so the players also have the opportunity to observe each other’s exercises.

“My father not only watches my matches. I think he’s there from eleven in the morning until ten at night watching all the players’ matches and practices,” said Alcatraz.

“Having a chance to see Dojkovic in person, yes, it’s definitely true that he filmed training.”

US Open winner Alcatraz will play in his first Wimbledon semi-final on Friday. The Spaniard denies that the father’s videos are of any use.

“I have seen numerous videos of Dojkovic. I don’t think that’s an advantage for me,” Alcatraz said.

Alcatraz is one match away from the Wimbledon final after defeating the Dane in the quarter-finals Holger Runea against 7-6. In the semi-final, he will face the tournament’s third-ranked Russia Daniil Medvedev.

To reach the final, Dojkovic must beat Italy in the semifinals Jannik Sinner. Both semi-finals will be played on Friday, July 14.