Tennis | The fans of Harri Heliövaara, who won Wimbledon, are amazed

Tennis|The Finn’s celebration after the Wimbledon doubles victory has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

14.7. 9:18

In tennis Harri Heliövaara35, beat his British counterpart on Saturday of Henry Patten with Wimbledon men’s doubles. The Finn impressively aired the victory of a tight match. At the same time, Heliövaara became the first Finnish winner of Wimbledon’s men’s doubles.

The sports department of the British broadcasting company BBC published a series of pictures of Heliövaara’s wild joy after the match and added the following text to it.

“When you realize you’re the Wimbledon champion.”

Media figure Scott Barclay slammed those who commented on the Finn’s and Patten’s joy.

“This is immediately one of the best windfalls. The gravity of the situation overwhelms their minds at every step,” Barclay wrote on his X account.

“This has to be one of the most powerful displays of emotion ever from a Finnish citizen,” one user commented on the footage posted by Barclay.

The X account of the US Open championship tournament had a couple of pictures of Heliövaara’s wild partying now at Wimbledon and last fall in New York, where he won the mixed doubles championship Anna Danilina roll.

“Heliövaara doesn’t skip celebrating,” the US Open tennis account commented.

One anonymous social media commenter was more restrained in his reaction. He used – in the traditional Finnish style – a humorous understatement.

“The men’s doubles final was wild. Heliövaara moved a little,” the user wrote with a laughing smiley.