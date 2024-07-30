Tennis players from at least twenty countries who are climbing the ATP international rankings will compete next week on the clay of the DirecTV Open in Bogotawhich will be broadcast exclusively by DSports for all of Colombia.
The leading channel in coverage of sporting events in Latin America will exclusively broadcast the tournament that begins next Sunday in the country’s capital and will run until August 11.
This event, part of the ATP category 75 ‘Challenger’ professional circuit, will bring together the best emerging tennis players in the world.
DirecTV subscribers will be able to enjoy each match live through DSports (channels 610 SD – 1610 HD). The tournament will also be available on the live TV and streaming platform DGOwhich allows access to content anywhere through different mobile devices connected to the Internet.
The tournament will feature 32 players in the main singles draw and 16 pairs in the doubles category, competing for prizes of over $80,000.
Tennis players from Colombia, Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Brazil, France, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Chile, Canada, Greece, Peru, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, Zimbabwe, Ukraine and Bulgaria will participate in the tournament.
Among the players who will lead the main draw are Argentines Facundo Bagnis (119 in the ATP ranking), Thiago Agustín Tirante (121), Juan Pablo Ficovich (220) and Facundo Mena (256).
Also noteworthy is the participation of the best ranked Ecuadorian, Álvaro Guillén Meza (248); the Colombian Nicolás Mejía; the Brazilian Pedro Sakamoto (310); and the British Jay Clarke (311).
“DirecTV is the largest sports broadcasting ecosystem in Latin America and supports the development of sports. It is an honor for the company to once again promote tennis in Colombia”said Daniel Llano, Marketing Director of DirecTV Colombia.
Llano stressed that the company is in a state of rapid expansion and pointed out the success achieved by DirecTV with the transmission of the recent Copa América, a period in which DGO achieved more than 140 million views.
The TV schedule for the matches is as follows:
Ticket office:
Tickets to attend the DirecTV Open at the Carmel Club can be purchased free of charge through the Fanki App.
About DirecTV Latin America
About DGO
