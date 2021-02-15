Tennis | The daughter of NHL club owners Jessica Pegula staged a big surprise at the Australian Open

A place in the quarterfinals is the first of career for Pegula, even though he was already considering quitting.

American Jessica Pegula his tennis career got quite a boost when he knocked out Ukraine’s fifth-place finish Elina Svitolinan 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Svitolina was a big favorite to go to the semifinals. Pegula, 26, has never advanced beyond the third round in his career in grand slam tournaments and there were eight attempts before Monday’s encounter.

As many as six of these eight attempts had ended in first-round losses in various grand slams.

“I think I actually ate the whole match really well. In the second installment, I was a little cautious. I took a feed break, but then couldn’t keep my own feed, ”Pegula said on the website of the Women’s Professionals WTA.

“I really admire how he performs on the field. He just pushes his head down, goes forward and always fights. That’s what I tried to do myself today, ”Pegula said of Svitolina.

Pegula has played the whole tournament very well and seems to be in good shape for his life. Surviving the second week of the Grand Slam is always an achievement, and now he finally succeeded.

In the Australian Open, Pegula is only playing for the second time. Last year came a defeat in the first round, so the lesson was short.

The current tournament kicked off from Pegula. He defeated Belarus in the first round Viktoria Azarenkan and quickly wiped the next two matches out of his way.

Defeating Svitolina brought Pegula not only the best success of his career but also his first victory out of the top ten players.

Pegulalta went past almost the entire year 2017 due to a hip injury and he was already thinking about quitting. The WTA ranking has never hurt in the top 50 either, but now that’s a change too. The ranking swings to a new record after the tournament.

Jessica Pegula is a famous family of hockey and sports. His father and mother Terry and Kim Pegula own the NHL club in Buffalo Sabers, but also the American football club in Buffalo Bills.

The Pegula family has built and developed the entire city of Buffalo, remodeling the city’s waterfront environment and appearance.

In the ranking of the financial magazine Forbes, Terry Pegula has been recorded as the 129th richest person in the world with just over five billion dollars, or about 4.2 billion euros in assets.

Terry Pegula sold most of his oil and gas business to East Resources Shell in 2010. Forbes reports a purchase price of $ 4.1 billion. The following year, Pegula bought the Buffalo Sabers for $ 189 million.

Daughter Jessica earns her own merits in Australia as the contract continues against American Jennifer Brady. Brady defeated Croatia Donna Vekicin and winning means that at least one U.S. player is in the semi-finals.