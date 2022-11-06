Thursday, November 10, 2022
Tennis | The Dane defeated Novak Djokovic, Otto Virtane to a stunning victory in Bergamo

November 6, 2022
19-year-old Holger Rune is the youngest winner of the Paris Masters tournament since Boris Becker, who won the tournament at the age of 18 in 1986.

Danish Holger Rune continued his wonderful performances also in the final match of the Paris Masters tournament by defeating Novak Djokovic after a three-set battle 3–6, 6–3, 7–5.

The Masters victory was the first of 19-year-old Rune’s career. He became the youngest Paris Masters winner since Boris Beckerwho won the tournament at the age of 18 in 1986.

On his way to becoming the champion, Rune defeated five players in the top ten of the world tennis rankings in as many days. He also knocked out Djokovic By Hubert Hurkacz, Andrei Rublev, Carlos Alcarazin mixed Félix Auger-Aliassimen.

World number one Alcaraz had to give up the quarter-final match in the second set due to an injury at 6-6. Rune had won the opening set 6–3.

Rune ranks tenth in the world list to be published on Monday. It is the highest ranking of his career.

“It means a lot to me and is the perfect end to the week. It was a privilege to share the court with Novak”, Rune was happy about the ATP tour websites by.

Finland Otto Virtanen achieved the first singles victory of his career on the ATP challenger level tour on Sunday.

21-year-old Virtanen defeated in the final Jan-Lennard Struff lot 6–2, 7–5. Virtanen, who served as many as 19 aces in the final, did not lose a single set in the Bergamo tournament.

The German Struff, 32, has been ranked 29th at the highest point in the world tennis rankings.

As the winner of the Bergamo tournament, Virtanen follows Holger Rune, who won the tournament last year.

