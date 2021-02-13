Tennis | The crowd was eliminated in the middle of the Novak Djokovic match in Australia – the number one sequel in the tournament is uncertain

The continuation of Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open is uncertain.

Tennis number one on the world list Novak Djokovic missed Saturday’s rehearsals in Melbourne due to a muscle injury. Djokovic’s continuation in the Australian Open is uncertain, according to Reuters.

33-year-old Serb, who have won the Australian Open eight times, slipped in his third-round match on Friday Taylor Fritz against and disappeared into the furnace of Rod Laver Arena for treatment.

Djokovic’s injury occurred in the third set of the match. In the end, the match dragged on to the fifth set, which Djokovic won 6-2.

Djokovic is not sure if he will have time to recover by Sunday, when the fourth round match would Milos Raonic. Djokovic said after the match that he experienced “tremendous pain”.

According to Reuters, Djokovic will be filmed on Saturday, after which a decision will be made to continue the tournament.

Djokovic will be able to recover for as long as possible, as the Raonic match will be placed last on Sunday in the main arena of the tournament.

Tournament CEO Craig Tiley was confident that Djokovic will play on Sunday.

“We see him. He’s tough, he’s resilient, ”Tiley said.

Djokovicin and the Fritz match also saw a special episode where the match had to be suspended at 11.30pm local time to get the audience out of the stands. At midnight in Victoria, the area to which Melbourne belongs began a movement ban due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The five-day curfew aims to combat a British variant of the coronavirus that has been detected at an airport hotel in the area.

The Australian Open was attended by 22,000 spectators on Friday, the highest number in this year’s tournament. However, it was below the maximum of 30,000, which is an audience where the distances can be considered sufficient, according to the organizers.

Round 3 of the doubles on Saturday:

Men: Andrei Rublev Russia (7) –Feliciano Lopez Spain 7–5, 6–2, 6–3, Casper Ruud Norway (24) –Radu Albot Moldova 6–1, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4, Daniil Medvedev Russia (4) –Filip Krajinovic Serbia (28) 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 3–6, 6–0, Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece (5) –Mikael Ymer Sweden 6–4, 6–1 , 6–1.

Women: Elise Mertens Belgium (18) –Belinda Bencic Switzerland (11) 6–2, 6–1, Karolina Muchova Czech Republic (25) –Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic (6) 7–5, 7–5, Donna Vekic Croatia (28) –Kaia Kanepi Estonia 5–7, 7–6 (7–2), 6–4, Jennifer Brady USA (22) –Kaja ​​Juvan Slovenia 6–1, 6–3, Elina Svitolina Ukraine (5) –Yulia Putintseva Kazakhstan ( 26) 6–4, 6–0.