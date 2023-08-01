Tennis | The Chinese tennis star fell short again in the middle of the match

Wu Yibing also fell short in the Wimbledon tournament.

31.7. 22:14

China’s the number one tennis player for men Wu Yibing fell short in the middle of the match in the opening round of the ATP tournament in Washington. The opening set of the match was 1-4 Japan To Yosuke Watanukiwhen Wu went to a break after the game: he collapsed against a chair and was about to lose consciousness.

Wu was nursed on the sidelines for a long time and was unable to continue, so Watanuki advances to the second round with a submission victory.

This wasn’t Wu’s first foray into the tennis court. Less than a month ago, something similar happened in the first round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the United States Frances Tiafoe against. At that time, breathing problems were mentioned as the reason.

At Wimbledon, Wu was taken to the locker room to recover and returned to the court after about 15 minutes. Tiafoe won the match in straight sets in three sets.

Last February, Wu became the first Chinese player to win an ATP tournament. He won the Dallas Open that time. Wu’s ATP ranking is 90.

The tournament in Washington is also involved Emil Ruusuvuoriwhich defeated France in Monday’s opening round Constant Lestienne 6–4, 6–4.