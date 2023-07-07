Tennis | The career of the Rusuvuori couple ended in defeat

Ruusuvuori and Anett Kontaveit lost their first round match in the Wimbledon mixed doubles.

Emil Ruusuvuori and Estonia Anett Kontaveit lost to Germany in the opening round of the mixed doubles of the Wimbledon tennis tournament To Kevin Krawietz and China To Yang Zhaoxuan 3–6, 4–6.

The match was the last of Kontaveit’s career, the former second player in the women’s singles world rankings. Kontaveit, 27, said in June that he had to end his career due to a severe back problem.

Rusuvuori lost to Switzerland in the opening round of Wimbledon’s men’s singles to Stan Wawrinka. Kontaveit qualified in the women’s singles in the second round.