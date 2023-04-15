Tennis | The behavior of the Russian star made the opponent furious: “He is one of the most dishonest people in the world”

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev got into a war of words after their match.

Russian Daniil Medvedev beat Germany Alexander Zverev on Thursday in the Monte Carlo Masters tournament 3–6, 7–5, 7–6.

Zverev did not digest his loss easily.

He barked at the tournament’s third-ranked Russian shortly after struggling. Medvedev’s toilet break in the middle of the final set was especially painful.

Earlier, for one reason or another, Medvedev had torn off the post holding the net and dropped it on the surface of the field. There was no warning to the Russian.

“He is one of the most dishonest players in the world. I take fair play very seriously. He does not. He takes a bathroom break when it shouldn’t be possible anymore. There are a thousand situations where he notices that I play better than him and he tries some trick every time,” Zverev opened up after the match.

“I’m really disappointed in him as an athlete. Of course, you can say that I shouldn’t let things like that bother me. This shouldn’t happen to me, and the whole thing is my own fault. Still, I think it would be important to respect the rules of fair play.”

Medvedev answered quickly and fervently.

“First of all, I think I have at least 90 really good friends among the players on tour. Maybe I’m not the best of friends with 50, but a good relationship anyway. It usually feels bad if a situation happens on the field where I don’t play fairly. Sometimes that happens,” Medvedev said Eurosport by.

“What was that thing yesterday that was so upsetting? Toilet break, well I wanted to pee.”

Medvedev then goes through the game events that followed the bathroom break. He thinks Zverev is talking nonsense.

“Sasha lives in her own world. At least five players came in the locker room to say, ‘Come on, Daniil, why are you always so unfair'”, Medvedev joked.

“When he loses, you always easily find 25 interviews where he says all kinds of weird things.”

Medvedev mentions his clash by Diego Schwartzman with in the ATP Cup from 2020, where he admits that he acted foolishly. He says that criticism from Schwartzman or colleagues like From Casper Ruud or From Andrei Rublev is easy to accept, but Zverev mainly explains his losses in Medvedev’s opinion.

“Sasha is not like Casper, Diego or Andrei. When he says something isn’t fair game, I say whatever. Look at the mirror.”

Medvedev said at the same time that he is ready to talk things through with Zverev if he so wishes.