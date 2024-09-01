Tennis | The behavior of the Russian-born tennis star shocked the audience – he teased the ball girl in front of a huge audience: “Horrible”

Tennis|A woman of Russian background received harsh criticism in the United States.

in Russia born Julia Putintseva raised a furor at tennis’s US Open.

A video of Putintseva, 29, representing Kazakhstan, filmed at the tournament, is spreading in which he behaves submissively towards a ball girl.

The ball girl threw Putintseva two balls, to which he did not react in any way. One hit Putintseva in the chest, and the other in her leg.

He only agreed to catch the third ball.

The raucous crowd at the US Open started booing the Kazakhstani player, who in turn reacted to the crowd by rolling his eyes.

The ball girl coolly acknowledged the situation by turning her head a little.

Putintseva was annoyed because she lost to Italy To Jasmine Paolini in an hour and a half 3–6, 4–6 in the third round. His leg had to be treated during the match.

Putintseva also dropped her racket in the middle of the match.

Of Russian background the athlete’s behavior made the tennis people in X nervous.

“Such behavior cannot be accepted,” commented one X user.

“Disrespectful. Fines for Putintseva,” another wrote.

“Ugly moment”, wrote The Tennis Letter.

“Ball girls and boys admire these athletes. Let’s try to be kinder to children.”

Boris Becker, the tennis great of the 1980s and 90s, also raved about it.

“Who Putintseva thinks she is. Horrible behavior towards a ball girl”, said the six-time grand slam winner.

Putintseva later apologized for his behavior on Instagram.

“To be honest, it wasn’t about the ball girl. It pissed me off that I didn’t take advantage of my breaking ball. Then I became emotionally cold and sank into my thoughts. I didn’t focus on what was happening. All the ball girls and boys were brilliant, as always at the Open,” he wrote.

The athlete from Kazakhstan is ranked 32nd on the women’s world list. She has earned almost eight million dollars in her career. He changed the right of representation from Russia to Kazakhstan in 2012.

You can watch a video of the situation from this link.