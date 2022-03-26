Tennis The Battle of Rose Mountain ended in relegation in the Miami Tennis Tournament – “I would have liked a few more matches”

Emil Ruusuvuori lost to Jannik Sinner in Italy by 6–4, 3–6, 7–6 (10–8).

Finnish player Emil Rose Mountain was close on Friday to take a valuable win in the tennis men’s Miami ATP tennis tournament. Italian Jannik Sinner however, won a second-round encounter lasting more than two and a half hours 6–4, 3–6, 7–6 (10–8).

In the opening round, Sinner broke Ruusuvuori’s lead in the 11th world list, but the Finn broke back in the second round and equalized the winnings to 1–1.

Ruusuvuori had as many as three match balls in the final game cut-off, but Sinner eventually won the cut-outs 10-8. Before the playoffs, Ruusuvuori had already led the third set with games 4–2.

“I would have liked a few more matches from here, but that’s what it’s like sometimes. (It is) a few millimeters away and I saw it this time, ”Ruusuvuori stated after the match.

Sinner had also won Ruusuvuori, ranked 71st on the world rankings, in two previous encounters with the players. After the match, Sinner described the conditions as difficult and praised Ruusuvuori’s game.

“Emil played great at times, I really got to work hard to play my best game. I just won because I was a little stronger mentally. The strong wind made the game conditions difficult and we had to adjust our own game accordingly, but it was similar for both, ”Sinner said.