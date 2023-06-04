Tennis | The ball hit the ball girl who started crying – the doubles pair was disallowed, “idiotic behavior”

The doubles pair experienced a tough decision at the French Open tennis tournament.

Tennis The French Open tennis tournament saw a rather peculiar situation on Sunday. The doubles match was abandoned after the ball hit the ball girl, who started crying.

The incident tells, among other things Aftonbladet.

In the match of the third round of the women’s doubles, they met Sara Sorribes Tormo–Marie Bouzkova and Miyu Kato–Aldila Sutjiadi. Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova had won the opening set after a tiebreak, but Kato and Sutjiadi led the second set 3–1.

When the match was over, Japanese Kato hit the ball so that it hit the ball girl, who started crying. Kato went to comfort the girl.

The head referee of the match went to talk to both of them. He first gave the Japanese-Indonesian couple a warning, but then the other couple went to complain about it. The end result: the Japanese-Indonesian pair was disqualified.

After the verdict, Kato also started crying and received applause from the audience.

In the comments of the video published by Eurosport, it is stated that, for example Rafael Nadal has accidentally hit the ball girl and was not rejected. Instead, at the US Open Novak Djokovic was disallowed when he accidentally hit the linesman in a fit of rage.

Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT tennis expert Magnus Gustafsson states that the judge made the right decision.

“The referee initially made the wrong decision when he gave the warning. It goes without saying that nobody’s health should be put at risk by idiotic behavior,” says Gustafsson.

“These are unfortunate cases, but the rule is absolutely correct. The player must take responsibility for his bat and the ball.”

Correction June 4, 2023 at 4:53 p.m.: It was previously reported incorrectly that the rejected doubles pair would be Japanese. However, it is a Japanese-Indonesian doubles pair.

Addition June 4, 2023 at 7:26 p.m.: Added SVT expert’s comments.