Tennis | The Australian Open will have to give up the audience for at least five days – “It’s tough,” Serena Williams said

A five-day movement ban was declared for the Melbourne area.

Of the year the first tennis grand slam tournament in the Australian Open had to close its doors to the public on Friday due to a new curfew linked to the coronavirus pandemic in the Victoria area, according to news agency AFP.

The movement ban is valid for five days. It aims to limit the spread of the British variant of the coronavirus. However, the tournament continues as players are in a “biosafety” bubble.

The tournament started three weeks later than normal due to the players ’two-week quarantine. During the early part of the week, thousands of spectators had time to attend the matches, more than in any tennis tournament since the start of the pandemic.

The tournament will be played in Melbourne, home to about five million people. Now they have been ordered to stay in their homes for five days.

“It is tough. It will be difficult days for everyone, ” Serena Williams stated after winning the third round match Anastasia Potopova of Russia 7–6 (7–5), 6–2.

Williams had time to play his match before the public was denied access to the stadium.

“It’s been a lot of fun now that the audience is back. But in the end, we have to do what is best. I hope all goes well.”

Round 3 of the singles:

Men: Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria (18) –Pablo Carreno-Busta Spain (15) 6–0, 1–0, surrender, Alexander Zverev Germany (6) –Adrian Mannarino France 6–3, 6–3, 6–1.

Women: Marketa Vondrousova Czech Republic (19) –Sorana Cirstea Romania 6–2, 6–4, Garbine Muguruza Spain (14) –Zarina Diyas Kazakhstan 6–1, 6–1, Arina Sabalenka Belarus (7) –Ann Li USA 6–3, 6–1, Serena Williams USA (10) –Anastasia Potapova Russia 7–6 (7–5), 6–2, Naomi Osaka Japan (3) –Ons Jabeur Tunisia 6–3, 6–2.

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Round 1: Aleksandr Bublik / Andrei Golubev Kazakhstan – Salvatore Caruso Italia / Emil Ruusuvuori Finland 7–6 (8–6), 7–5.