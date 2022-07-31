Tennis | The ATP tournament final loss took such a toll that Harri Heliövaara felt physically ill

Heliövaara and Glasspool wasted no less than eight match points in the final match of the tournament in Umag.

Doubles a couple who rose to stardom Harri Heliövaara and British Lloyd Glasspool played an unforgettable two weeks on the tennis ATP tour.

The duo won the Hamburg ATP 500 tournament a week ago and advanced to the final match of the Umag ATP 250 competition. Everything went like a fairy tale, until the second consecutive final ended in a nightmarishly bitter defeat by the Italian pair For Fabio Fognini and For Simone Bolelli 5–7, 7–6 (8–6), 10–7.

Heliövaara and Glasspool lost the second set, even though they got their hands on eight match points, no less than six of which were consecutive in the break game, which they led 6–0.

In the first two sets, tie-breakers are settled to seven points for a difference of at least two points, but the so-called match tie breaks continue to ten points.

After the Finnish-British duo led the tiebreak 6–0, they lost as many as eight points in a row to lose the set.

“I have experienced something new again. A place in the final is a great achievement, but right now you don’t know whether to cry or laugh. Even physically, it’s bad when you think about what happened on the field today,” Heliövaara wrote in his blog.

Umag The final match of the ATP tournament was played very late on Saturday, when before that the singles semi-finals were decided in the evening lights. When the final ended, the day had changed to Sunday.

In the cut-off game, sides of the field are changed after six points. Heliövaara said that he almost congratulated himself when they led 6–0 at the change of sides and everything went well.

Then began a nightmare that can take at least a few days to erase. The Italians had good shots in the match balls, a double fault from Glasspool, a couple of too soft serves from Heliövaara and much more.

During the beginning of the cut-off game and the match tie break of the third set, the Italians won in one period by a crushing score of 15–1.

“Yes, to be honest, it started to feel a bit like an orphan at that point,” Heliövaara wrote in his blog.

“For more than two hours and well into the night, we talked, but the feeling was, frankly, shocking.”

Noise hazard rose to 25th place on the ATP list after the victorious tournament in Hamburg, and the points brought by the final in Umag did not raise it one place. The ranking is the highest of his career.

“Of course, a place in the final is not a bad achievement, but if you take it too hard, you will lose this match.”

After a few days in between, Heliövaara’s and Glasspool’s games continue at the ATP 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati, which belong to the so-called masters. Montreal starts in the second week of August.