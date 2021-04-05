Monday, April 5, 2021
Tennis | Tennis will move into the outdoor game season in Tali when the Indoor Sports Venues are closed

by admin
April 5, 2021
in World
The sand dunes are in good condition.

Tennis the outdoor game season starts exceptionally early in Helsinki, when the Tali tennis center opens its sandy turf court.

Southern Finland As a result of coronavirus operations, the National Board of Antiquities ordered the closure of sports, sports, leisure and recreational sports facilities from the beginning of April. The solution meant that, for example, gyms and tennis halls were closed from 1 April to 14 April. for the period between.

Tallinn The tennis hall remains closed to non-professional players and enthusiasts under the age of 12, but the sport moves out despite the almost freezing weather.

You can play on the sand artificial grass almost all year round, weather permitting, but the red mass fields usually only open when you know the day.

There are five sand artificial turf fields in Tall.

