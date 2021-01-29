Tennis | Tennis Stars reached pelamaan thousand people without a mask in front of the audience in Australia: “I have missed you”

The Australian Open will begin on February 8th.

The world of tennis top names are currently preparing for the Australian Open tennis tournament. The first grand slam of the season starts on February 8th and due to quarantines, competitors have already been in Australia for two weeks now.

On Friday, the stars of the species got to experience a rare audience presence due to coronavirus restrictions. The players got practice matches in the main arena of the Adelaide Memorial Drive Tennis Club and thanks to the good corona situation in Australia, the audience was present with 4,000 people.

Viewers were packed side by side and, according to CNN, few had a face mask on them.

Romanian Simona Halep spoke to the audience in a post-match interview.

“The city is nice and the people are nice. I’ve missed you. It is enjoyable to play in front of you. I was actually very nervous. It felt like I was playing for the first time, ”Halep said.

For example a player who has already ended his career Andy Roddick rejoiced on their Twitter account that players were given the opportunity to play for the audience.

Australia is one of the best survivors of the coronavirus. There have been less than 29,000 infections and less than a hundred deaths in the country.

There have been no infections in Australia in the last 12 days and there is currently no one in hospital due to the coronavirus.

The Australian authorities ’corona measures have also been strict on tennis stars. In all, more than a thousand players who have arrived in Australia, their coach and manager have been quarantined for two weeks before the start of the tournament.