Tennis | Tennis star Tallon Griekspoor went berserk in the middle of the game – the rage was captured on video

Dutch a tennis player Tallon's Griekspoor, 27, could not hide his disappointment in the match played on Monday morning Finnish time. Griekspoor lost Alexander Zverev In the USA at the Indian Wells ATP tournament 6–7 (7–9), 3–6.

Griekspoor led the opening set 5–3, and at this point would have taken it to their name by winning their own serve. Zverev cleared two set points, broke serve and eventually won the set in a tiebreak.

Griekspoor's nerves were on fire after the seemingly good first period ended in defeat. He aggressively hit his bat several times on the surface of the court, and after the outburst, the bat was completely in pieces.

World list 27th-ranked Griekspoor received a warning for their behavior on the field. A tantrum may also have more expensive consequences.

According to Ruotsalaismedia SVT, financial fines have been imposed on players for similar outbursts in the past. For example Novak Djokovic was fined $8,000 (about €7,300) last summer when he hit his racket into the net in the Wimbledon tennis tournament final.

This is what Tallon Griekspoor's racket looked like a moment after the end of the first period.

Zverev, who watched the Griekspoor incident from the other side of the court, was fined as much as $20,000 (about 18,300 euros) in 2022 when he hit the referee's chair with his racket at the ATP tournament in Mexico. In the same match, he received another equally large fine for shouting at the referee.

Zverev and his pair Marcelo Melo were playing in doubles at that time Harri Heliövaaraa and Lloyd Glasspool against.

Griekspoor recently became known to Finnish tennis fans as well, when he won the ATP tournament in Rotterdam in February Emil Ruusuvuoren 7–5, 7–6 (7–4). At that time, his tournament ended with the next match.

The Russian-born Zverev representing Germany is sixth in the men's world rankings. He will face the tournament in the next round of the Indian Wells ATP tournament, i.e. the quarterfinals by Alex De Minaur.