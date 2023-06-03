Tennis | Tennis star Rafael Nadal had surgery on his left hip on Friday

The Spaniard, who turns 37 on Saturday, will celebrate his birthday instead of the French Open in a hospital in Barcelona.

The Spaniard, who turned 37 on Saturday, underwent exploratory surgery on his left hip on Friday evening, the news agencies AFP and Reuters and the tennis organization say ATP.

Nadal’s spokesperson Benito Perez-Barbadillon according to the tennis star, three surgeons operated on the hip muscle.

A hip injury has kept Nadal sidelined since the Australian Open in January. The stint in Melbourne ended with a second round loss To Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal’s after the match, a tear was found in the left hip flexor. It was estimated that he would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, but the injury was worse than feared.

Nadal is sidelined from the Roland Garros courts for the first time since 2004. At that time, Nadal made his debut at the French Open.

The Spaniard shares the first place in the all-time statistics of grand slam tournament wins with the Serbian Novak Djokovic with 22 tournament wins.

Djokovic is participating in the tournament this year as well. Nadal announced after mid-May that he will not be able to play at Roland Garros.

Nadal said at the time that he intended to play again in 2024.