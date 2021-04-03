Tennis | Tennis star Novak Đoković organized a tour last summer, which became a corona throw – the spring Serbian Open will be played with experience wise without the audience

The severe coronavirus situation prevents the public from entering the auditorium.

Tennis star Novak oviokovićin the Adrian Tour, which took place last summer, became a hot topic of talk and disapproval for its corona infections.

The invitation tournament run by Serbian Đoković turned into a coronal spin with reckless behavior and had to be stopped prematurely.

The tour was played in full audiences, and at least four players – Đoković, Viktor Troicki, Borna Ćorić and Grigor Dimitrov – became infected with a coronavirus during that time.

Lessons have been learned in the Balkans since last summer, as Reuters news agency reported on Saturday morning that the Serbian Open will be played at the end of April without an audience.

The tournament organizer and Novak Đoković’s little brother Đorđe Đoković confirmed that the arrangements will be implemented in accordance with the guidelines required to combat the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, fans can’t get into the tournament because we’re in a difficult situation where many people get infected with the coronavirus on a daily basis,” Đorđe Đoković told Serbian television channel Nova S, according to Reuters.

The Serbian Open will be played from 19 to 25. April. The French Open Preparatory Mass Tournament was last played in 2009-2012.