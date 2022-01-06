Tennis | Tennis star Novak Djokovic spends the next few days at a hotel where several problems have been identified in the past: larvae in food and mold in bread

According to media reports, Novak Djokovic has been transferred to a hotel with a not very good reputation.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has earned more than $ 150 million (€ 133 million) during his career and is accustomed to staying in luxury hotels.

Now Djokovic arrived in Melbourne, Australia, and according to the news agency AFP, he was assigned to park at the Park Hotel, best known as a place for asylum seekers – and food with larvae.

Djokovic was transferred to the Park Hotel because of his his entry visa was refused and because he appealed the decision. He did not have sufficient evidence of a coronavirus vaccine or a medical basis for non-vaccination. The appeal will likely be heard in court on Monday.

Djokovic arrived in Australia to play in the first grand slam tournament of the season, which will start in less than two weeks.

Last year, Djokovic also had problems with accommodation conditions, according to the news agency AFP. Due to the corona restrictions, players had to stay in the rooms of their luxury hotels and it was not worth it for the Serb: he reportedly required permission from the Australian Tennis Association to move into a private house with a tennis court and better food.

Even today in Djokovic, according to AFP, ended up in a hotel from which he could not get out. The hotel has also accommodated 32 detainees and several asylum seekers. According to the migrants, the rooms are very small.

However, Australian Border Guard authorities have refused to say where the player will be staying until Monday. In addition to AFP, according to several other sources, Djokovic is at the Park Hotel.

The Park Hotel has gained a questionable reputation for a number of reasons. Last December, there was a fire in the hotel, which resulted in the evacuation of all residents. One person was hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

A week later, asylum seekers posted on social media pictures of hotel food with larvae and moldy bread.

In addition, the hotel has had coronavirus infections.

Arrest due to the hotel Mehdi Ali Djokovic told AFP that although Djokovic is his favorite player, he was saddened by the reason the player was placed in a hotel.

“The media and probably the whole world is talking more about us, which is sad. And this is only because Djokovic will be here for a few days, ”Ali said.

There are plenty of protesters outside the hotel who oppose, among other things, interest rate restrictions and other restrictions on freedom.

“I am here for all the people who are fighting for their freedom, be they refugees, Novak or people who are tired of restrictions,” the protester said. Ryan Guszich.