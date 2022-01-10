Tennis Tennis star Novak Djokovic received a license to play in the Australian Open

A vaccine-critical tennis star was threatened with deportation from Australia.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been granted court permission to play in the Australian Open last week.

Known as an anti-vaccine, number one on the world list was under threat of deportation, but the court ruled he could stay on the ground and play in his tournament.

Djokovic had been allowed to play in the tournament due to a medical exception, as he has not taken the coronavirus vaccine, which is a condition for entry into the country. The decision to grant an outrage aroused outrage in Australia, which has quite tight interest rate restrictions.

Although the tournament showed the green light to the tennis star, Djokovic was denied entry to Australia when he arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday with the idea of ​​defending his championship.

Djokovic’s lawyers appealed against the Australian federal government’s deportation decision. The complaint is based on a coronavirus infection received in December. Djokovic’s lawyers said the Serb was infected on December 16, which they said was a sufficient ground for a medical exemption.