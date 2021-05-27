Tennis | Tennis star Naomi Osaka would rather take fines than attend press conferences

Osaka will participate in the French Open, which starts at the end of May.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka does not intend to attend the French open press conferences.

Osaka, Japan, second on the world rankings for women, reported in a news release on Twitter.

He justifies his decision on mental health grounds.

“I’ve often found that people don’t take into account the mental health of athletes. This is very true of press conferences that I have seen or attended, ”Osaka writes.

“We are asked things that have been asked many times before and questions that bring doubt to our thoughts. I’m not going to expose myself to people who doubt my skills. ”

Osakan the early season has been mixed. He won the Australian Open at the start of the year, but recent tournaments have ended before the semi-finals.

He is applying for the first tournament win of his career in Paris. Of the Grand Slam tournaments, he has won the Australian and US Open twice.

“I’ve seen many videos of athletes collapse after a defeat at a press conference, and I’ve done so myself.”

“I think it’s about kicking someone lying on the ground.”

Osaka underlines that it is not a personal tournament or against certain journalists.

Failure to attend a press conference usually results in a fine that Osaka is willing to pay.

“I hope my substantial fine goes to mental health work.”