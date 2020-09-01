Tennis | Tennis star Naomi Osaka took a stand with her face mask, whose name changes to every match: “I have these seven”

Osaka’s face mask bore the name of Breonna Taylor, who died in police bullets.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka had to toil the full three rounds in the first round of the U.S. Open before the underground Misaki Doi crashed a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Osaka attracted attention before the match with his face mask written on it Breonna Taylorin name. Taylor is one of the African Americans who died in police bullets in the United States this year.

Osaka plans to wear a mask with the name of the victim of various police shootings each round.

“I have seven, and it’s pretty sad that seven masks aren’t enough to cover all the names. I hope I get to the finals so you can see them all, ”Osaka commented after the match.

On the world list Osaka, ninth, is one of the tournament’s winning favorites, especially after as many as six of the world’s top 10 players missed out. Osaka won the tournament in 2018.