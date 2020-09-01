No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Tennis star Naomi Osaka took a stand with her face mask, whose name changes to every match: “I have these seven”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 1, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Osaka’s face mask bore the name of Breonna Taylor, who died in police bullets.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka had to toil the full three rounds in the first round of the U.S. Open before the underground Misaki Doi crashed a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Osaka attracted attention before the match with his face mask written on it Breonna Taylorin name. Taylor is one of the African Americans who died in police bullets in the United States this year.

Osaka plans to wear a mask with the name of the victim of various police shootings each round.

“I have seven, and it’s pretty sad that seven masks aren’t enough to cover all the names. I hope I get to the finals so you can see them all, ”Osaka commented after the match.

On the world list Osaka, ninth, is one of the tournament’s winning favorites, especially after as many as six of the world’s top 10 players missed out. Osaka won the tournament in 2018.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.