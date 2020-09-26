Tennis | Tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori good luck in the French Open

In the opening round, Rose Mountain meets an unknown Italian.

Finland with tennis racket Emil on the Rose Mountain was a good draw in the last grand slam of the year at the French Open.

Rose Mountain, ranked 92nd on the world list, will face Italy in the opening round Benjamin Bonzin. 24-year-old 24-year-old Bonzi made it to the tournament through qualifiers.

If Rose Mountain knocks out Bonz, he will face the winner Italy in the second round Jannik Sinnerin and 11. stationed in Belgium David Goffinin encounter.

The French Open will start on September 27th and the champions will be announced on October 11th. Eurosport television tournament.