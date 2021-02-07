Tennis | Tennis promise to win the second professional tournament of Otto Virtanen’s career

Virtanen hopes for an ATP challenger tour as soon as possible.

Tennis Finnish promise Otto Virtanen, 19, got off to a great start to a new season when he played for a tournament win in an ITF-level tournament played in Kazakhstan. The victory of the tournament is the second professional career for Virtanen, the first he grabbed in November in Estonia.

Virtanen, who is ranked 617th in the ATP world ranking, faced the German in the final of the indoor field tournament. Mats Rosenkranzin (ATP-575). Virtanen took the victory in a controlled manner and, winged by ten aces, scored 7–5, 6–3.

“There was a good feeling on the field all the time. The feed worked throughout the match. I got important successes to the hard points, and through that came the breaks in the lots and with it the victory of the match, ”Virtanen stated in the Tennis Association’s press release.

Virtanen hopes for an ATP challenger tour as soon as possible.

“I play ITF competitions and watch challenger tournaments that I could fit in. That’s how I build my way up. ”