Tennis | Tennis power shakes heavily in Monte Carlo, Nadal flew out just a day later than Djokovic´

Russian Andrei Rublev will face Norway’s Casper Ruud next.

Monte Carlon Tennis’s Masters 1000 tournament features sponsors. First flew the world’s number one player Novak Djokovic´out and Rafael Nadalin the turn came in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Russian Andrei Rublev struck the king of mass fields almost in a show-style 6–2, 4–6, 6–2. The most special thing about the match was that Nadal did not keep up with the pace of the game, although it is in the mass fields that he has not usually been hit by anyone in the yard.

Rublev already had the second installment in his hands, but as a miracle trade, Nadal turned the solution into the third. Nadal hung after the feed break until he took the break with a miraculous return to Rublev’s stroke.

In the solution round, the field had one keeper and trailing.

Nadal has won the French Open 13 times in his career, and the loss to Monte Carlo does not bode well for the upcoming tournament, even though there is well over a month to do so.

Tennis’s power structures swayed strongly as the big names lost in the first big tournament of the mass season.

Rublev is by no means a new factor, but one of the hottest players at the moment. Still, his victory was a surprise and a strong sign for even bigger names.

Austria Dominic Thiem did not play the tournament, Russia ranked second Daniil Medvedev had to withdraw due to the coronavirus, but even these omissions do not dim the surprises of the achievers.

Rublev will face Norway in an interesting semi-final Casper Ruudinwho threw Italy Fabio Fogninin in its path. Ruud is one of the younger generation of players who especially enjoy playing on mass fields.

Whichever wins the match, there is a surprising player in the final.