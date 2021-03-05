Tennis | Tennis player Benoit Paire spat and cursed himself out of the ATP tournament

The tournament supervisor was called in to appease the fired Frenchman.

French Benoit Paire got out of the ongoing Argentina Open tennis tournament in a slightly atypical way.

Paire, who is ranked 29th, faces the host country in the second round of the ATP tournament in Buenos Aires Francisco Cerundolon, which ranks 137th on the world list.

BBCAccording to, the flash point was experienced when Paire disagreed with the judge as to whether Cerundolo’s input was incorrect.

Paire showed the referee his character, he thought the ball had landed. He then spat the spot, protesting and cursing until he received a warning.

Also the official supervisor of the tournament was invited to reassure the Frenchman. In the end, the losing Paire seemed to give up the game completely.

A moment later, the Frenchman was deducted from the point when he spat again.

Paire has been heated in games before. In 2018, for example, he broke three rackets and threw a break bench in an ATP tournament.

Cerundolo will face Spain in the semi-finals of the tournament Pablo Andujarin.