Tennis | Tennis player banned and fined: “His financial situation highlighted these problems”

Tennis|Bosnian tennis player Jasmina Tinjić was banned for six years for match manipulation. He was sentenced for the same reason already two years ago in Sweden.

Tennis international disciplinary body (ITIA) fell on Friday a six-year ban for the Bosnian tennis player. Jasmina Tinjić pleaded guilty to 23 violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

Tinjić, 33, was found guilty of match-fixing in 2017-2018. The Bosnian arranged bets and was paid for deliberately playing badly.

In addition to the ban, Tinjić was fined 20,000 dollars, or about 18,500 euros, of which he must pay only 2,000 dollars, or about 1,850 euros.

“During the violations, he was extremely stressed and suffered from anxiety and depression,” the ITA wrote in its statement.

“His financial situation emphasized these problems, and did not allow them to be dealt with.”

Tinjić already has one conviction for match-fixing from 2022. He was convicted in a Swedish court of match manipulation, as a result of which the Swedish Tennis Association banned Tinjić for four and a half years in the country.

“Swedish authorities investigated several matches played by Tinjić, where suspicious betting activity was observed,” ITIA writes in its decision.

The investigation in question led to a criminal indictment, in which Tinjić was found guilty of receiving 12,000 Swedish kronor, or about 1,050 euros.

Latest the sentence is calculated to start at the same time as the Swedish sentence, i.e. it is valid from May 18, 2022 to May 17, 2028.

During the suspension, Tinjić is not allowed to play, coach or watch any ITIA event on site.

Swedish media of SVT according to Tinjić has lived in Sweden and represented a Swedish club. During his career, Tinjić was at his best at number 236 in the world rankings.