Tennis | Tennis legend Roger Federer’s, 39, return schedule confirmed: “I want to get to celebrate the victories again”

Federer turns 40 this year and is ready to work for his return.

Tennis legend Roger Federerin the tennis career continues and the return schedule is clear. Federer will settle on the other side of the network in Doha, Qatar, in March.

Last week came a year full of tennis world without Federer. The Swiss star played his last match in the Australian Championship so far when he lost Novak Djoković in the semi-finals. The day was January 30th.

For a long time the reason for the break in competition is two knee surgeries. Federer’s right knee had to have surgery twice in the past year.

“I wonder for a long time when and where I would return to the fields,” Federer said on the ATP website, which quoted an interview with the Swiss broadcaster SRF.

“Australia came a little too early because of my knee. I want to get to celebrate victories again, and I am willing to travel the long and hard road. “

Federer turns 40 next summer and is one of the nesters on the tennis tour.

Qatar the tournament falls into the ATP-250 category, which Federer plays to a fairly limited extent. In the last five years, he has played the lowest level of the ATP tour in just six tournaments, three times on the grass of Stuttgart, twice at the start of the season in Brisbane and once in Istanbul.

For Federer, the Doha tournament may well be a comeback. The race was supposed to be in January, but due to the coronavirus and related changes, the race moved to start on March 8th.

If Federer returns to the winning band, he would have a couple of interesting records in binoculars. American Jimmy Connors has won 109 ATP tournaments (once Grand Prix races) in his career and Federer has won 103. In individual match wins, Connors is also slightly ahead of 1,274 against 1,242.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam tournaments and Spain Rafael Nadal as many. Nadal has the opportunity to rise to the top of the men’s doubles statistics in Autralia.