Tennis | Tennis legend Roger Federer, 39, missed the length of two matches

The player down was Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Roger Federer returned to tennis courts in Doha, Qatar after a 405-day break. In the first round of the ATP 250 tournament, a meager win came off, but Federer’s return attempt ended in the second round.

Federer, 39, lost to Georgian Nikoloz to Basilashvili 6–3, 1–6, 5–7 and already caught up with the match ball when leading the third set 5–4.

For basilashvili the starting point for the tournament was awkward. He had lost his five previous matches, but now the big fish caught on the hook. Since last fall, the Georgian balance was as sad as two wins and 13 losses.

“Unbelievable. He is one of the greatest of all time in the sport, ”Basilashvili, 29, said on the ATP website.

“Playing against him alone means a lot to me. I am very happy that he is back and playing again. Winning for him is a fulfillment of wishes, ”Basilashvili said, saying Federer has been his idol.

“I’m incredibly happy.”

Federerin the long race began after last year’s Australian Championship. Federer lost the semi-final in Melbourne Novak Djoković. One reason for the prolonged pause was two knee surgeries and another coronavirus that stopped the sports world.