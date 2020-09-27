Tennis | Tennis legend John McEnroe suffered the most bitter defeat of his career in France, so he knows how to appreciate Rafael Nadal’s 12 championships

American tennis legend John McEnroe, 61, is just the right person to tell you how hard it is to win the French Open.

McEnroe picked up several Wimbledon and US Open championships in the best years of his career, but Paris remained unconquered, and in what way.

The skillful McEnroe played an astonishing 1984. He lost just three games in all of them and won a whopping 82 and 13 tournaments.

John McEnroe got to know him in his career as a fiery soul player. In the 1980 final, he lost, but has since won three times in London.­

The route to champion on Roland Garros ’mass fields looked smooth. The idea was strengthened when McEnroe led the 1984 finals with a 2-0 tennis machine Ivan Lendl against. Three sets had to be won and it didn’t come, but Lendl fixed the pot in five.

The match has been made into a documentary In The Realm of Perfection, but McEnroe said in an interview with Eurosport that he has not wanted to watch it for a completely coincidental reason. The defeat was the bitterest of his career.

“I watched it a bit, but I couldn’t take it as a movie. It was hard to look at it. ”

Stingy the lost French final gives McEnroe a background to appreciate Rafael Nadalin twelve championships at Roland Garros.

The Spanish Nadal wants to show that it is possible to win the 13th time with the Paris Mass, even though the time shifted from the traditional spring summer to the far autumn. Nadal skipped the US Open as a precaution, but just as strongly he wanted to make sure he was okay in his favorite tournament.

In the Rome Masters, Nadal already stumbled in the semi-finals for a mediocre performance of an Argentine Diego Schwartzmania against. All credit to Schwartzman. He played well, but two wins are not enough in Paris.

“Presumably, Nadal isn’t entirely confident, but has proven time and time again in France that he is the most difficult to win in five-round matches,” McEnroe speculates.

John McEnroe congratulated Rafael Nadal in June 2012 after winning the French Open for the seventh time.­

Nadal Defend the championship of Serbia Novak Djokovic is ranked No. 1 in Austria Dominic Thiem possible semi-final resistance to Nadal.

The structure of the chart alone means that the final match of the last two years cannot be repeated. Thiem lost to Nadal both times in the final.

“Looks like he’s a favorite as long as he plays. Imagine, the guy has actually won 12 championships, ”McEnroe referred to Nadal.

McEnroe believes Thiem’s self-confidence is higher than ever, but how he has recovered from the US Open championship mentally and physically. The grueling five-round match sucked the power-ups from Thiem and Germany, who lost the final Alexander Zverev.

Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori playing in the French Open Adult Main Series for the first time. The contrast is quite high as Rose Mountain is just starting its career at the top level and Nadal can achieve his hundredth match win at Roland Garros.

One hundred won matches would also require hijacking the tournament and 13 championships.

Emil Ruusuvuori gets to play the first match of his career in the French Open main series.­

Rose Mountain meets a Frenchman who came from qualifying Benjamin Bonzin, 24. There is a big difference in the rankings of the players when Rose Mountain fits in among the 100 and Bonzi is in 226. However, the ranking is the smallest factor when the match starts on Sunday at 12

Women in the duel championship defensive Ashleigh Barty announced in good time that his tennis year is in the package. The world’s number one player missed the US Open as well as Paris.

Simona Halep won the Roman master just on the eve of the French Open and is the biggest favorite in women’s singles.­

Romanian fast-legged Simona Halep became the biggest favorite after also winning the US Open in Japan Naomi Osaka skip France.

“It’s nice to be in Paris again, I love this tournament, but honestly it’s a little too cold. We hope we get used to this, ”Halep said on the organizers’ website.

“The French Open is a special tournament when this is the first grand slam race I won,” Halep said. He took over the tournament two years ago in 2018.

With Barty and Osaka aside, McEnroe raises Halep to number one favorite.

“He really knows how to play in the crowd and the platform suits his style of play. He leaves as a favorite, no doubt about it.

Emil Ruusuvuori will face France’s Benjamin Bonz on Sunday at 12 noon. Yle TV2 will show the match live. Eurosport and Player will also be showing the matches live for the next two weeks.