Tennis | Tennis legend Arantxa Sanchez Vicario received a prison sentence

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's post-career life has been overshadowed by financial uncertainties.

Spanish Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 52, is remembered in tennis arenas as the number one women's ranking and four-time Grand Slam winner. Since his career, Sanchez Vicario has often been exposed for his financial concerns.

The most recent twist was seen in the Barcelona court, where the former tennis star was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for tax fraud.

Her ex-husband Josep Santacana received an unconditional prison sentence of three years and three months. In addition, damages amounting to 6.6 million euros came into their account, tells BBC.

Sanchez Vicario said her ex-husband handled the family's finances and claimed he was unaware of Santacana's possible wrongdoing. The court found that Sanchez Vicario had an idea of ​​how Santacana hid his wife's money in a Luxembourg bank from the taxman. The couple was found to have hidden their assets to avoid paying a 7.6 million euro bank loan.

Sanchez Vicario tennis career lasted from 1985 to 2002. He won four Grand Slams in singles (French Open 1989, 1994 and 1998 and US Open 1994) and was in the final four more times (Australian Open 1994 and 1995 and Wimbledon 1995 and 1996). In addition, he achieved ten doubles or mixed doubles titles in Grand Slams.

He was the number one player in the world in 1995.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was one of the big names in women's tennis in the 1990s.

In 2004, Sanchez Vicario briefly returned to the field and was also involved in the Olympic tournament in Athens. Thus, he became the first tennis player to participate in five Olympic Games.

Sanchez Vicario and Santacana divorced in 2019. They have two daughters.

In an autobiography published in 2012, Sanchez Vicario said that he earned 60 million dollars (55 million euros) in his career, but that he lost almost everything. He claimed his father and brother took the money. Sanchez Vicario sued the father and brother, but the family settled the case in 2015 before the court ruled.