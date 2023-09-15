Tennis | Tennis legend Andy Murray missed his grandmother’s funeral because of the Davis Cup

Tennis legend Andy Murray decided to play in the Davis Cup despite his grandmother’s funeral after talking to his father.

When On Friday, Britain faced Switzerland in the Davis Cup of tennis, a British legend Andy Murray was assigned to play Leandro Ried against.

Murray won the match in Manchester 6–7 (7–9), 6–4, 6–4. The evening was exceptionally emotional for the 36-year-old Konkar: he missed his grandmother’s funeral because of Friday’s match.

“I feel sorry for my family that I can’t be there. Grandma, this is it [omistettu] to you,” Murray said emotionally to the British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC.

Murray said he made the decision after talking with his father.

“My father said that grandma would have wanted me to play. ‘Make sure you win,’ he said – so I did.”

Scottish Murray is the former world number one player in men’s singles. He has won three grand slam tournaments and two Olympic golds.

Britain will host Group B of the Davis Cup in Manchester. Finland is participating in the D group played in Split, Croatia.